St Helens’ complete demolition of Wigan Warriors sends chilling warning to rivals

Fresh from their Challenge Cup Final victory, Saints opened the RL Women’s Super League season with 40-0 triumph.

Caitlin Beevers of Leeds and Jodie Cunningham of St Helens women with the Grand Final trophy. Image: BetFred RL Women’s Super League

Defending champions St Helens sent an early chilling warning to their rivals in the RL Women’s Super League by the ruthless and clinical manner in which they demolished neighbours Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

Fresh from their Challenge Cup Final victory over Leeds at Elland Road a couple of weeks ago, the team were determined to start the new league season group stage on a high and the 40-0 final scoreline told its own story.

The hosts produced their best rugby in a five-try first half and although the second period was a little scrappy, the outcome was never in doubt.

Saints: Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Rachael Woosey, Amy Hardcastle, Eboni Partington, Zoe Harris, Jodie Cunningham, Isabelle Rudge, Tara Jones, Alice Sandham, Naomi Williams, Paige Travis, Chantelle Crowl.

Substitutes: Shona Hoyle, Emily Rudge, Katie Mottershead, Pip Birchall.

Tries: Burke (3), Crowl (14), Hardcastle (21, 33), Travis (26), Hoyle (67), Partington (69), Harris (78).

Conversions: Harris (6/8).

Wigan Warriors: Georgia Wilson, Kaitlin Hilton, Anna Davies, Rebecca Greenfield, Kerrie-Rose Evans, Ellie Costello, Carys Marsh, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Emma Dwyer, Freya Hellin, Mary Coleman, Rachael House, Sinead Doria.

Substitutes: Bethany Hayes, Holly Speakman, Abbie-Marie Singleton, Georgia Lake.

Tries: Nil.

Conversions: Nil.

Half-time: 28-0.