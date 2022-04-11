The Saints player appeared in front of the RFL Match Review Panel on Monday.

Curtis Sironen. Picture: SWPix

St Helens’ second row forward Curtis Sironen will miss Good Friday’s Betfred Super League derby encounter against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The 28-year-old Australian appeared in front of the RFL Match Review Panel on Monday and was handed a one match penalty notice for a ‘careless’ high tackle on Catalans Dragons Ben Gracia in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter final tie.

The incident occurred on the half-hour mark and led to the former Manly Sea Eagles’ player, who joined St Helens this season, being sin-binned.

Sironen escaped a ban for a ‘careless’ high tackle last week following the 26-0 victory at Leeds Rhinos.