Curtis Sironen. Picture: SWPix
St Helens’ second row forward Curtis Sironen will miss Good Friday’s Betfred Super League derby encounter against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
The 28-year-old Australian appeared in front of the RFL Match Review Panel on Monday and was handed a one match penalty notice for a ‘careless’ high tackle on Catalans Dragons Ben Gracia in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter final tie.
The incident occurred on the half-hour mark and led to the former Manly Sea Eagles’ player, who joined St Helens this season, being sin-binned.
Sironen escaped a ban for a ‘careless’ high tackle last week following the 26-0 victory at Leeds Rhinos.
Saints have already sold out of their ticket allocation for Friday’s match but fans can purchase passes for the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final showdown with the Cherry and Whites at Elland Road - the home of Leeds United - via the club.