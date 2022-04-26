St Helens forward James Bell banned for late tackle against Castleford Tigers

The 27-year-old will miss two matches, including the Challenge Cup semi-final.

St Helens - James Bell, Danny Hill, Will Hopoate, Joey Lussick, Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell

New Zealand-born forward James Bell, who had forced his way into the first team set-up a few weeks ago, is back on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old, signed by St Helens from neighboursLeigh Centurions, was handed a two-match ban by the RL match review panel on Monday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will miss Friday night’s Super League home clash with Salford Red Devils and the following weekend’s crucial showdown against Wigan Warriors in the semi-final stages of the Challenge Cup at Elland Road - the home of Leeds United.