Line-ups have been selected for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.

St Helens front-row Vicky Whitfield in action for England. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC

England have a total of 10 players included in the three teams of the tournament unveiled by Rugby League World Cup organisers.

They include four members of the women’s squad whose journey ended in a brave defeat at the semi-final stage.

The 2022 Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley (York) is selected on the wing, and Wigan’s Vicky Molyneux earns a place in the second-row – capping a remarkable return to the squad for a player who made her England debut way back in 2007.

Courtney Winfield-Hill, Leeds’ Australia-born half-back who is one of the nominees for the Women’s Golden Boot, is named on the interchange bench, and the St Helens front-row Vicky Whitfield is rewarded for the impact she has made on the tournament with a starting place.