St Helens in position to go one better than treble-winning Man City

The Betfred Super League champions have hit form and already have one trophy in the cabinet this season.

St Helens celebrate with the World Club Challenge Trophy after victory over Penrith. Picture by David Neilson/SWpix.com.

St Helens are in a position to usurp head coach Paul Wellens’ favourite soccer team.

Manchester City - winners of the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier Division title - have been lauded country-wide for their outstanding hat-trick of trophy wins but the defending Betfred Super League champions can go one better if they maintain their current form and that is the ultimate dream of Wellens - a self-confessed fan of the Sky Blues.

Saints have already lifted the World Club Challenge, face a trip to Hull FC in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup on Saturday and could then focus on winning the League Leaders’ Shield and a record-breaking fifth Grand Final on the trot.

"It is difficult to win three trophies in whatever professional sport you play but as a City fan it turned into a great weekend for me personally after we had beaten rivals Wigan Warriors the night before," said the 43-year-old boss.

He added: "I have a lot of admiration for Pep Guardiola’s boys and the success they have achieved year in and year out, which is similar to us. You are the benchmark for others to follow and it doesn’t get any easier."

Jake Wingfield’s season could be over. Saints have revealed that the 21-year-old, who had made eight first team appearances this year, underwent shoulder surgery this week which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least 16 weeks.

Joining him on the sidelines is women’s team winger Leah Burke who has ruptured her ACL and posted a message on the Saints’ website.