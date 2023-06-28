Aussie forward Curtis Sironen will miss Friday’s home game against Castleford Tigers as Saints bid to erase the bitter memories of last week’s 34-6 drubbing at Hull FC and he could also be sidelined for the following match at Warrington Wolves.

But the 29-year-old former West Tigers and Manly second rower’s hamstring injury is not as severe as first feared, much to the relief of head coach Paul Wellens.

Wellens said: “Curtis has got a bit of a tweaked hamstring. It’s nothing too serious, it might be a couple of weeks. It is just one that we are going to have to assess as we go along. Obviously, we won’t be taking any unnecessary risks and making it a bigger problem that it needs to be.’’

The defending champions also lost forward Morgan Knowles in last week’s Hull defeat, but the England international should be fit to play against Castleford.

Wellens said: “Morgan is OK and good to go this week. He had a bit of a bang on his hip which affected him on the weekend but he has recovered well and I’m obviously glad he is fit to play."

So, too, is centre Mark Percival who has completed his concussion protocol.

