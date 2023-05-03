One of Saints’ all-time records is on the brink of being smashed. Skipper James Roby needs only two more appearances to overtake another St Helens legend, Kel Coslett, in the number of times he has pulled on the famous Red Vee shirt.

Roby, who is quitting at the end of the season, will equal the Welshman’s record of 531 appearances, which has remained unchallenged for over 45 years, against the Catalans Dragons in France on Friday night. He will then top the list the following weekend when the club entertain Salford Red Devils - a match to be screened live on Channel 4 (1pm kick-off).

Hooker Roby, 37, has played 530 games for the Saints since making his debut off the bench in a 38-20 home win against Widnes Vikings on March 19, 2004. Coslett, who celebrated his 81th birthday earlier this year, is also the club’s all-time leader for both goals (1,639) and points (3,413), making his 531 appearances in pre-Super League days for Saints between 1962 and 1976.

James Roby will set a new all-time appearance record for the club. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Saints forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook needs one more appearance to move into 10th spot ahead of former Leeds Rhinos and Sheffield Eagles centre Keith Senior in stand-alone Super League appearances.

Leading the way are: