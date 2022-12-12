He was a true stalwart of the Red Vee.

Mel James in action for St Helens.

Mel James - one of many Welshmen who moved north to carve out a career at St Helens - has died aged 74.

Signed from Swansea RU club in October 1972, he operated at both prop and second row in his first season. He made his debut in the number 10 jersey in October 1972 against Bradford Northern and went on to make more than 300 appearances with the Knowsley Road club.

There were three other Welshmen in the starting line-up: Frank Wilson, Roy Mathias and skipper Kel Coslett, with another, Graham Rees on the bench. Mel had a fine debut, following on from his three-try performance for the ‘A’ team against Oldham the previous week.

At over 6 feet and 15 stones, Mel was supremely strong, competitive in the scrums and a fierce tackler with the ability to off-load the ball in the tightest of situations.

The ex-Swansea captain became a specialist in the hard graft of the ‘first man in’ during a set of six tackles. Yet Mel was to suffer a horrendous broken leg during the 11-7 victory over the touring Australians, in November 1973.

This cruel blow meant that he was side-lined for some 16 months, eventually returning in March 1975, as the Saints were romping to the First Division Championship.

Unfortunately, his nine appearances at the end of the campaign were not enough to secure a winner’s medal. Thankfully, full fitness was regained for the 1975-6 campaign, when Saints picked up three trophies.

Mel played in the BBC Floodlit Trophy Final when St Helens defeated Dewsbury 22-2 at Knowsley Road. He was the substitute forward in the 1976 Challenge Cup Final, replacing John Mantle for the last 13 minutes of a lung-bursting clash against Widnes.

He was to play a full part in the ‘treble’ bid, shortly after, in the Premiership Final against Salford at Swinton, when his tireless running did much to wear down the opposing pack, paving the way for Saints’ late surge for the trophy.

St. Helens made it a Premiership ‘double’ celebration in 1977, with a magnificent 32-20 victory over Warrington at Station Road.

A rampant forward pack had laid the platform for success, with James at the top of his form, scoring the final try for his team in typically determined style. He made a second appearance at Wembley in the 1978 classic against Leeds, when Saints’ lighter, more mobile pack struggled to hold their Yorkshire opponents in the last quarter.

The Saints were re-building during Mel’s last few years at the club, putting faith in a nucleus of young, local talent. For a spell he formed a formidable front row partnership with Geordie prop Paul Grimes which is fondly remembered by Knowsley Road devotees.

His toughness was greatly respected by team-mates and opponents alike and he was awarded a well-earned Testimonial in 1982/83. His last match for the club was in the same month and against the same opponents as his debut, Bradford Northern, in October 1983 at Knowsley Road, when he was on the substitute’s bench with Clive Griffiths, the last of his appearances in the red vee, of which 16 were from the bench. He also scored 41 tries, a fair return for a front-rower, too.

“No matter who we were playing, no matter the strength of the opposition, Mel would always play the same way,” recalled his St Helens-born skipper and loose forward Harry Pinner.

. “He would take up the ball all day and was as hard as nails. And he was a great tackler – not many got past him,” said the Great Britain international.

He made his debut for Wales in a World Championship match against England at Warrington in 1975. Although Wales lost 22-16, James always wore the scarlet jersey with pride, making 11 appearances for the Dragons overall. Mel was also selected for the 1979 Lions tour, together with four of his team-mates – Peter Glynn, George Nicholls, Graham Liptrot and fellow-Welshman Roy Mathias. He did not make the Test team but appeared in 13 matches ‘Down Under.’

Highly regarded by the fans during his time at Knowsley Road, former colliery worker Mel was inducted into the Saints Players Association Hall of Fame on 18th July 2002, together with Jimmy Flanagan and Paul Wellens. Although illness prevented him from attending, members of his family were able to represent him, along with former team-mates Roy Mathias and Steve Bayliss adding their support. A superb display of his memorabilia is also pride of place at his first club Resolven RUFC.