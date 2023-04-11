St Helens loose-forward Morgan Knowles facing three match ban

The Saints man faces a dangerous contact charge.

St Helens loose-forward Morgan Knowles could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines when he faces an independent tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Cumbrian will have to answer a dangerous contact Grade D charge picked up in Good Friday’s derby clash against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium and faces a two to three match ban.

That incident, which involved a coming together of a number of players, has put Wigan’s Mike Cooper out for the rest of the season and Knowles will be fearing the worst, having been in hot water with the authorities already this season.