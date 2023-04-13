Register
St Helens make four squad changes for ‘daunting’ trip to Hull KR amid injuries and suspension

Youngsters Lewis Baxter, Dan Hill, McKenzie Buckley, Wesley Bruines have been drafted in.

By John Yates
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Morgan Knowles has been handed a five-match banMorgan Knowles has been handed a five-match ban
Morgan Knowles has been handed a five-match ban

St Helens have been forced to make four changes to their 21-man squad ahead of Friday night’s tough-as-teak trip to high-flying Hull KR.

Three are due to injuries to Sione Mata’utia, Curtis Sironen and Agnatius Passi while Morgan Knowles will be serving the first of a five-match suspension.

But it will give youngsters like Lewis Baxter, Dan Hill, McKenzie Buckley, Wesley Bruines a golden opportunity to stake claims for a regular first team spot.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens said: "People talk about tough trips in Super League and there’s none more daunting than  travelling to the north east coast. It’s a massive challenge for us and we will need to be at our best to succeed.

“The spine of Lachlan Coote, Mikey Lewis, Jordan Abdul and Matt Parcel is very attack-minded and they have players who can really hurt you.”

Saints’ record against the Robins during their last 10 meetings looks formidable and they will be hoping to add to that ever-growing tally at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The world champions have won the last 13 matches against their rivals, whose last victory was on home soil in March 2015.

St Helens squad: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate,Percival,Bennison,Lomax, Dodd, Roby, Lees, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Wingfield, Bell, Royle, Hurrell, Baxter, Ritson, Hill, Delaney, Buckley, Bruines.

Hull KR: Coote, Opacic, Kenny-Dowell, Hall (R.), Abdul, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Storton, Keinhorst, Lewis, Milnes, Hadley, Senior, Laulu-Togaga’e, Hall (C.).

