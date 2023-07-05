St Helens make one change to squad for Warrington Wolves clash

St Helens head coch Paul Wellens

Lewis Baxter is the only change in Saints’ 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s Super League blockbuster against fellow title challengers Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Baxter has not featured in the first team this year, but has chalked up two games on dual registration at Swinton Lions and at North Wales Crusaders on loan.

Whether head coach Paul Wellens will offer the 21-year-old second rower or loose forward a shirt, only he knows but with Joe Batchelor out injured he may get a chance to prove his worth.

Saints have already faced the Wire at the Totally Wicked Stadium in April and secured a convincing 28-6 victory over Daryl Powell’s men, who, at the time, were setting a hot pace at the summit of the table.

The defending champions will also have a big following and their fans have already snapped up more than 2,000 tickets.

St Helens squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. James Bell, 21. Ben Davies,22. Sam Royle, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Lewis Baxter, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney.

