Tommy Makinson.

Despite injuries to long-serving Tommy Makinson and Mark Percival, Saints’ head coach Paul Wellens is still able to name a strong-looking 21-man squad for Thursday’s Super League clash at Hull - less than a week after they met at the MKM Stadium in the last eight of the Challenge Cup.

Saints won the Humberside tie 32-18 and a similar scoreline would be just what the doctor ordered as the defending champions chase an unprecedented five titles on the bounce. The missing duo are replaced by George Delaney and Wes Bruines.

Hull, however, made no fewer than four changes to their squad which had their Wembley dreams shattered at the weekend and although they will be thirsting for revenge, their record against St Helens, both home and away, in recent years is abysmal.

St Helens squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 3. Will Hopoate, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. James Bell, 21. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney, 34. Wes Bruines.