St Helens missing key man for Hull KR clash after ban appeal rejected

Saints appealed twice against Matty Lees’ suspension but their case was rejected on both occasions.

St Helens have failed in their bid to overturn a two-match ban handed to prop forward Matty Lees following their 32-18 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

It means the 25-year-old England international will miss Friday’s home fixture against beaten Challenge Cup finalists, Hull KR, and next week’s trip to Castleford.

Saints appealed twice in successive nights against the suspension, originally imposed for an alleged high tackle, but their case was rejected on both occasions.

The defending champions said in a statement that they believed the Operational Rules Tribunal made an error of law in its decision or failed to act fairly in a procedural sense.