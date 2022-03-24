Alex Walmsley of St Helens. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Saints will be missing several first team regulars for Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Whitehaven, kick-off 2pm.
Injured prop forward Alex Walmsley, Josh Simm, Matty Lees and James Bell all fail to make the cut - but head coach Kristian Woolf welcomes back Welsh international winger Regan Grace to the initial 21-man squad following a six-match Super League absence .
Joe Bachelor returns to the squad after missing last week-end’s defeat to Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon due to the concussion protocols, while Will Hopoate, Alex Walmsley and Sione Mata’utia are sidelined.
Any fans not having snapped up a ticket for what is likely to be a full house at the Whitehaven Sports Centre can watch the tie live and free on the Sportsman.com , but will also be able to follow all the updates via the club’s match centre, or their social media outlets.
Saints’ squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 9. James Roby, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Dan Norman, 26. Sam Royle, 27. Jon Bennison, 28. Lewis Baxter.