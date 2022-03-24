Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Joe Bachelor returns to the squad after missing last week-end’s defeat to Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon due to the concussion protocols, while Will Hopoate, Alex Walmsley and Sione Mata’utia are sidelined.

Any fans not having snapped up a ticket for what is likely to be a full house at the Whitehaven Sports Centre can watch the tie live and free on the Sportsman.com , but will also be able to follow all the updates via the club’s match centre, or their social media outlets.