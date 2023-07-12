St Helens moving quickly to secure potential deal for forward

“Hopefully, a new deal can be finalised as soon as possible.”

Paul Wellens

Siants could be on the brink of re-signing 27-year old Sione Mata'utia with a deal ironed out before the end of this week.

The Australian and Samoa international has made 51 appearances since joining the Betfred Super League champions from NRL club Newcastle Knights and has revealed his desire to remain at the Totally Wicked Stadium where he helped the club lift the 2022 Grand Final Trophy with a 24-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

Head coach Paul Wellens said: “Hopefully, a new deal can be finalised as soon as possible.”

Wellens added: “I mentioned a few weeks ago, it was important we gave Sione and his family time to think about whether they wanted to remain in the UK and it is starting to look quite favourable from our point of view that they want to stay here a little longer.

“I am due to met our chief executive Mike Rush in a few minutes’ time and we will take the matter from there.”