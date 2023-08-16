St Helens haven’t given up all hope of clearing Matty Lees to play in Friday’s Betfred Super League clash against Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The powerhouse forward was given a two-match suspension by the RL disciplinary panel on Monday for an alleged high tackle in Sunday’s home match against Huddersfield Giants but despite losing a subsequent appeal and being fined £500 in the process, the club will be pursuing their case further on Wednesday night.