St Helens only name 20-man squad for Hull KR as they re-appeal Matty Lees ban
The powerhouse forward was given a two-match suspension by the RL disciplinary panel.
St Helens haven’t given up all hope of clearing Matty Lees to play in Friday’s Betfred Super League clash against Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
The powerhouse forward was given a two-match suspension by the RL disciplinary panel on Monday for an alleged high tackle in Sunday’s home match against Huddersfield Giants but despite losing a subsequent appeal and being fined £500 in the process, the club will be pursuing their case further on Wednesday night.
Significantly, Saints have only named an initial 20-man squad, which doesn’t include Lees, and are no doubt hoping he gets the all clear to play.
Squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 9. James Roby, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 19. James Bell, 20. Dan Norman, 21. Ben Davies, 22. Sam Royle, 24. Lewis Baxter, 25. Tee Ritson, 28. Matthew Foster, 30. George Delaney, 35. Moses Mbye.