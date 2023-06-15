Paul Wellens’ side have won their last five matches and will start as favourites.

Not surprisingly, 13 times Challenge Cup winners Saints have named an unchanged 21-man squad for the first time this season ahead of Saturday’s blockbusting quarter-final tie at Hull FC, which follows their 34-16 confidence-boosting demolition of Wigan Warriors last week.

Paul Wellens’ side, who have won their last five matches in both the league and cup, will start as favourites to march one step from a Wembley date in August, but the hosts will be far from a pushover in front of their vociferous fans.

Wellens said: "Hull have a number of options to fill in the absence of playmaker Jack Clifford. He has obviously been an important player for them this season but coach Tony Smith has been around the game a long time and has the experience to come up with a plan."

He added: "We are looking forward to the challenge but Hull will be a tough nut to crack on their own patch."

Saints squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. James Bell, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney.

Hull squad: 1. Tex Hoy, 2. Adam Swift, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 4. Liam Sutcliffe, 5. Darnell McIntosh, 6. Jake Trueman, 8. Ligi Sao, 9. Danny Houghton, 10. Chris Satae, 11. Andre Savelio, 12. Jordan Lane, 13. Brad Fash, 14. Joe Lovodua, 15. Joe Cator, 17. Cam Scott, 19. Ben McNamara, 20. Jack Brown, 23. Josh Griffin, 25. Davy Litten, 30. Scott Taylor, 33. Brad Dwyer.