Mark Percival of St Helens celebrates scoring their side’s fourth try. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

International centre Mark Percival returns to the St Helens squad ahead of Sunday’s match against struggling Huddersfield Giants during the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Percival, who has been on the sidelines for several weeks suffering from a hamstring problem, steps back into the limelight alongside Matty Lees following a two-match ban with Ben Davies and Sam Royle both omitted.

Saints squad: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley Roby, Lees, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Passi, Wingfield, Bell, Hurrell, Ritson, Delaney.

Milner, Hill, McQueen, Marsters, Rushton, Livett, Senior, Bibby, Connor, Greenwood, Naiqama, Cudjoe, Yates, English, Peats, Wilson, Halsall, Ikahihifo, Fages, Lolohea, Pryce. Kick-off: 2.15pm.

The Our League app will host the player of the match vote across all fixtures at this weekend’s showpiece event, meaning fans can have their say in which superstar is awarded the prestigious award for all six clashes.

🏉 Uncertainty where St Helens-born Adam Swift ‘s future lies is still clouded in mystery. "You’re better off asking Adam," his boss at Hull FC, Tony Smith, declared in a jocular manner this week when questioned on the issue.

Smith added: "Those things will get announced just like we have with Brad Dwyer and Chris Satae. Once it’s time to announce it, we’ll tell you if he’s staying with us or not.

"Until then, let’s talk about now and what could be a great season for Super League. It’s just a great distraction from what we do now, but I understand why you guys ask."

