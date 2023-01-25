St Helens new boy Wesley Bruines reflects on ‘mad’ debut

“I feel I am already a better player than when I first arrived.”

St Helens’ Wesley Bruines.

New boy Wesley Bruines, who made his Saints’ debut in the Reserves friendly against Swinton Lions at Ruskin Drive on Sunday, described the occasion as ‘unreal’ and putting on the famous Red Vee shirt as ‘mad.’

The 19-year- old Dewsbury-born centre told Saints’ TV: "It was good to get some minutes under my belt and I feel I am already a better player than when I first arrived. I just need to kick on and keep learning and it helps having some good tough lads around me."

