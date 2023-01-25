St Helens new boy Wesley Bruines reflects on ‘mad’ debut

New boy Wesley Bruines, who made his Saints’ debut in the Reserves friendly against Swinton Lions at Ruskin Drive on Sunday, described the occasion as ‘unreal’ and putting on the famous Red Vee shirt as ‘mad.’
The 19-year- old Dewsbury-born centre told Saints’ TV: "It was good to get some minutes under my belt and I feel I am already a better player than when I first arrived. I just need to kick on and keep learning and it helps having some good tough lads around me."
Bruines spent two years at Wakefield Trinity before rejecting a deal with the reserves to embark on a journey Down Under where he went on to feature for South Sydney Rabbitohs development team and the Coffs Harbour Comets, returning home to join St Helens on a one-year deal.