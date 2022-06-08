James Roby is on the brink of taking over from Kevin Sinfield as the player with most appearances in Super League history.

James Roby of St Helens. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Hull KR fullback Lachlan Coote, who was a cult hero during his stint at St Helens and even had a chant named in his honour, returns to his old stomping ground for the first time on Sunday.

He enjoyed many magic moments with Saints and nobody needs to tell him what to expect on an afternoon when home skipper James Roby is set to move into pole position in the all-time Super League appearance table on 455.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coote, who joined Hull KR at the beginning of this season, also needs one appearance to reach 250 in a career both Down Under and in England and will be hoping to inspire the Robins to their first victory over Saints since June 28, 2013.

St Helens have also won their last 11 home meetings with Hull KR.

Last 10 meetings:

Hull KR 8, St Helens 42 (SLR4, 4/3/22)

Hull KR 0, St Helens 25 (SLR2, 1/4/21)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium)

St Helens 21, Hull KR 20 aet (SLR12, 11/9/20)

Hull KR 18, St Helens 32 (SLR10, 30/8/20)

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

Hull KR 26, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 5/5/19)

St Helens 36, Hull KR 24 (SLR8, 29/3/19)

St Helens 26, Hull KR 4 (SLR17, 8/6/18)

Hull KR 6, St Helens 30 (SLR7, 23/3/18)

St Helens 48, Hull KR 16 (SLR19, 17/6/16)

Hull KR 22, St Helens 31 (SLR3, 26/2/16)

Super League summary:

St Helens won 20 (including a win in 2013 play-offs)

Hull KR won 9

1 draw

St Helens highest score: 68-12 (h, 2010 and also widest margin)