St Helens coach Paul Wellens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Saints’ head coach Paul Wellens is set to join forces with his former boss Kristian Woolf to assist the Tonga supremo during autumn’s Test series, according to Rugby League Live .

Wellens acted as Woolf’s No.2 during his three years at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with Saints crowned Super League Champions in each of those seasons. The pair were also in the coaching box together earlier this year when St Helens won the World Club Challenge, with Woolf assisting Wellens in what was his first competitive game in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duo will now link up at international level when Woolf’s Tongan outfit heads to the UK for a three-test series against Shaun Wane’s England side, with the first game set to take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wellens was previously part of the England coaching staff but left the post after securing the main job at St Helens.