Jon Bennison looks favourite to step into scoring machine Tommy Makinson’s boots in the next few fixtures. The England winger is sidelined with a hamstring problem and 20-year-old Bennison, who has made 28 first team appearances for St Helens and scored 11 tries since making his first team debut, is ready to fill the void.

Head coach Paul Wellens said: “Tommy is disappointed, he has got a hamstring issue and it looks like we are going to be missing Tommy for close to five weeks, which is a big blow given the fact that he was hitting some of his best form and starting to look like the Makinson we all know and love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s really disappointing but at the same time I’m confident he’ll come back strong. Tommy has had these setbacks before and overcome them and he’ll be exactly the same with this.”

Wellens also hinted that Bennison is firmly in his thoughts and may get his chance at Hull on Thursday night when he declared: "He has come back into the reckoning and it is hard to leave him out if I am honest. He is a shining example how to respond when you are not in the team - keen to learn and work hard in training."

Hull FC vs Saints - pre-match stats

ADAM SWIFT needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

54 for Hull FC (2020-2023)

130 for St Helens (2012-2019)

1 for Leigh Centurions (2019, dual-registration)

4 for Sheffield Eagles (2018, dual-registration)

5 for Rochdale Hornets (2013-2014, dual-registration)

5 for Whitehaven (2013, dual-registration)

3 for Newcastle Thunder (2018, loan)

2 for Coventry Bears (2018, dual-registration)

KONRAD HURRELL needs one try to reach 100 for his career.

19 for St Helens (2022-2023)

23 for Leeds Rhinos (2019-2021)

14 for Gold Coast Titans (2016-2018)

41 for New Zealand Warriors (2012-2015)

2 for Tonga (2013, 2015, 2017-2019, 2022)

🏉 Hull FC’s Josh Griffin has been handed a seven-match ban after being found guilty of abusing referee Chris Kendall during Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Griffin was issued yellow and red cards in quick succession after the half-time hooter in the match, and was subsequently issued a Grade F charge for “questioning the integrity of a match official”.