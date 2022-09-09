Saints chairman Eamonn McManus has issued a statement thanking the Queen for her support of the sport and the town.

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

St Helens Rugby League chairman Eamonn McManus has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

She was surrounded by her children and grand-children at Balmoral after concerns grew about her health over the course of the day.

The Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral yesterday (Photo: Getty)

In a club statement, Mr McManus said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the II has been a symbol of our country for the entirety of most of our lifetime.

"We join the nation in the memory and celebration of her life in which she has been our comforting figurehead at times, and during events, which have threatened our values and our future. Her strength has been our strength. She will forever be remembered for her dignity and her steadfastness.