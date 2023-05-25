Register
St Helens selection headache ahead of Battle of the Roses clash against Leeds Rhinos

The Saints squad is looking stronger than in recent weeks.

By John Yates
Published 25th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Paul WellensPaul Wellens
Paul Wellens

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens is facing the kind of headache which he will welcome ahead of Friday’s Battle of the Roses against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

It’s not a question of who he selects in his final line-up but who is left on the sidelines kicking their heels in frustration.

Captain James Roby, who was rested in the Challenge tie against Halifax Panther last Friday, is available along with Rhinos old boy Konrad Hurrell to gives the defending champions a stronger-looking squad than in previous weeks.

Saints’ squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jake Wingfield, 19. James Bell, 21. Ben Davies, 22. Sam Royle, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney.

Leeds: 1. Richie Myler, 3.Harry Newman, 4. Nene McDonald, 5. Ash Hanley, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8. Mikolaj, 12. Rhyse Martin, 13. Cameron Smith, 14. Jarrod O’Connor, 16 Derrell Olpherts, 17. Justin Sanagra, 18. Tom Holroyd, 19. James McDonald, 20. Morgan Gannon,21. Luke Hooley, 22. Sam Walters, 23 Liam Tindall, 24. Luis Roberts,  25 Janes Donaldson, 26. Corey Johnson, 31. Leon Ruan.

The match, which will be screened live by Sky TV, will be preceded by a Leeds-Saints Women’s Super League fixture (kick-off 5.30pm).

