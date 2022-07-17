Saints beat the visitors 25-0 despite Sione Mata’utia being given his marching orders with only 16 minutes on the clock.

St Helens celebrate Agnatius Paasi's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

It appeared mission impossible when Samoan international Sione Mata’utia was given his marching orders in Sr Helens’ top of the table clash against Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night with only 16 minutes on the clock and neither side having posted any points.

The final outcome looked ominous for the Betfred Super League defending champions who had to make more than 50 tackles in the early stages to repel a rampant Giants’ outfit before taking the game by the scruff of the neck and pulling off a magnificent 25-0 victory in trying and testing circumstances.

At times, it looked as though the West Yorkshire title challengers had only 12 men on the park, not the hosts, who lived up to their ‘Never write-off the Saints’ slogan.

Powerhouse substitute Agnatius Passi was named as the player of the match after a non-stop turbo-charged performance but in truth anyone in head coach Kristian Woolf’s 17-man dogged and determined squad could have picked up the accolade. Ruthless, tenacious and defensively as safe as the Bank of England are other words which could easily describe Saints’ 80 minute display.

Only Mata’utia’s dismissal blotted Saints’ copybook and worryingly the type of incident which led him doing the walk of shame often results in a hefty ban. His initial tackle on New Zealander Danny Levi looked tame enough but when he attempted to pick up his injured rival off the ground it transcended the laws of the game.

The home side were also reduced to 11 men in the final stages - but still had the temerity to score again to end their perfect night!

Saints: Will Hopoate, Jon Bennison, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Regan Grace, Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles.

Subs: Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Agnatius Passi, Jake Wingfield.

Tries: Batchelor (28 mins), Passi (45), Welsby (53), Lomax (73).

Conversions: Lomax (3-4).

Drop goal: Welsby (79).

Red card: Mata’utia (16).

Giants: Pryce, McGillvary, Cudjoe, King, Senior, Russell, Fages, Greenwood, Levi, Trout, Jones, McQueen, Yates,

Subs: Golding, Wilson, Ashworth, Hewitt.

Half-time: 6-0.