Sione Mata'utia. Picture: SWPix

Just when he thought his squad was nearing full strength, apart from long-term absentee Lewis Dodd, St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf now finds himself without tough tackling Sione Mata’utia for the home match against Hull KR on Sunday (kick-off 3pm) and the visit of Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, June 23 (kick-off 8pm).

The 25-year-old Australian and Samoan international was handed a two-match suspension by the RL Disciplinary Panel for dangerous contact during the champions victory over Toulouse Olympique in the south of France on Saturday night.

The second-rower will now be left kicking his heels in frustration on the sidelines for the next two Super League encounters.