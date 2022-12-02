England’s Jodie Cunningham sports a shiner against Papua New Guinea in the World Cup. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

St Helens Super League skipper Jodie Cunningham says she is ‘excited’ by what lies ahead for the women’s game following the success of the recent three-pronged World Cup which was held in this country in November.

More than 250 girls turned up to display their skills and potential at the first of a series of sessions at St Helens, Hull and Whitehaven and which will be repeated in other parts of the north west, including Barrow, York, Leeds, Warrington and Huddersfield, in forthcoming weeks

Advertisement

Jodie, who is also the RFL’s national women and girls development manager, said: “I’m so excited about the opportunities on the back of the World Cup, and what a fantastic start we made the other weekend.

“To see so many girls turning up to Hull, St Helens and Whitehaven to get involved in Rugby League was really inspiring for all of us.

“And we’ve already had a massive amount of interest in the other sessions we’ve got coming up over the next week or so.’’

She added: "We’ve tried to arrange the sessions for the towns and cities where women’s RL already has a strong presence – places like York, where they have made such amazing progress in two seasons in the league and finishing top of the table in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement