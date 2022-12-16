Register
St Helens skipper James Roby helps deliver Christmas Cards and presents to schoolchildren

Saints squad members visited schools in St Helens.

By John Yates
7 hours ago
<p>St Helens captain James Roby and Tara Jones of St Helens Women spread some Christmas cheer.</p>

Saints’ players took a break from pre-season training to spread the Christmas spirit around the borough with the help of their charitable arm, the St Helens Community Development Foundation.

Squad members, including first team men’s skipper James Roby, and women’ international Tara Jones visited local schools handing out presents and cards to pupils and staff - most of whom were thrilled to bits at meeting their idols.

A club spokesperson said: " The Foundation do some fantastic work across the community  throughout the year, including the Reminisce Cafe for people with dementia, school visits, rugby camps, food hampers and so much more."

