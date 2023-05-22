Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson urged to pay Partygate fees as taxpayers face £245k bill
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning

St Helens star Morgan Knowles banned again after high tackle against Halifax

The forward was shown a red card came in his first game back from a five-match ban.

By John Yates
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:35 BST
Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

St Helens’ Cumbrian forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for two games following his red card in Friday night’s Challenge Cup win against Halifax Panthers at the Shay.

Knowles was issued with a Grade C charge for a high tackle on Halifax’s Tom Inman in the final minute of the game, which Saints won 26-6.

The 26-year-old will now miss the Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday and the following week’s game against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.

Knowles’ red card came in his first game back from a five-match ban following an incident in the Good Friday match against Wigan which ruled Mike Cooper out for the season with a knee injury.

Related topics:HalifaxHalifax PanthersSuper LeagueLeeds RhinosHeadingleyHuddersfield Giants