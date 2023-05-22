The forward was shown a red card came in his first game back from a five-match ban.

St Helens’ Cumbrian forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for two games following his red card in Friday night’s Challenge Cup win against Halifax Panthers at the Shay.

Knowles was issued with a Grade C charge for a high tackle on Halifax’s Tom Inman in the final minute of the game, which Saints won 26-6.

The 26-year-old will now miss the Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday and the following week’s game against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.