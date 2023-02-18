Saints beat the National Rugby League champions with a golden point to become the first Super League side to win the World Club Challenge in Australia since 1994.

Lewis Dodd of the Saints holds aloft the World Club Challenge trophy with fans after victory against Penrith Panthers. Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Breathtaking, pulsating and mind-boggling. Three words which perfectly sum up Saints’ golden point victory over defending champions Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge at the BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

Ice-cool half back Lewis Dodd put the final nail in the NRL champions’ coffin when he landed an extra-time drop goal to give the underdogs a 13-12 triumph and one they thoroughly deserved.

Saints kept an iron grip on proceedings for long spells at a time and were far too speedy for their rivals who, on the few occasions they threatened to cross the whitewash, were denied by a defensive wall of defiance.

It would be unfair to single out any one of coach Paul Wellens’ boys for special mention. All played a significant part and that was emphasised in the manner they responded to the near heartbreak of allowing the NRL outfit to draw level in the last minute of normal time.

But Saints, who lost key wingman Tommy Makinson midway through the first half following a head injury assessment, didn’t lose their composure and left Dodd to deliver the coup-de-grace amid scenes which will live long in the memory of the players.

Early tries from Jack Welsby and Konrad Hurrell put Saints in command before a brilliant defensive display kept the Penrith response at bay in a second half that was briefly delayed due to a tropical storm.

Welsby finished off a rousing 75-yard surge for the opener and Makinson added the conversion before Hurrell barged over to put Saints 10 points clear.

Penrith, winners of 25 of their previous 27 games at the BlueBet Stadium, looked out of sorts and Mark Percival added two more points to Saints’ tally with a penalty early in the second period.

Izack Tago finally got Penrith on the board and Nathan Cleary’s conversion put them in sight, but the hosts failed to exploit mounting pressure while Saints missed two drop-goal attempts that threatened to cost them dear.

To’o went over with barely a minute remaining to threaten to shatter Saints’ history-making attempt, but Wellens’ men regrouped and after a spill by Jarome Luai handed the Super League champions their chance, Dodd making sure the rank outsiders picked up the spoils.

