George Delaney has passed his head injury assessment but the wait goes on for Joe Batchelor.

Paul Wellens

More of the same, boys! That will be the clarion call from Saints’ boss Paul Wellens when the defending Betfred Super League champions entertain current leaders Catalans Dragons on Thursday night - only six days after an exhilarating victory at Warrington Wolves.

The French club won the previous meeting 24-12 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus Stadium in May when St Helens were going through a sticky spell. But Saints have turned their form around since and now lie third on 22 points, two adrift of surprise package Leigh Leopards and four behind the Dragons with a crucial game in hand on their main rivals.

Both coaches will be revealing their 21-man squads at lunch-time on Tuesday, but the good news for the hosts is that up-and-coming forward George Delaney passed his head injury assessment test after leaving the field at Warrington.

Saints are also monitoring the fitness of hamstring victim Joe Batchelor. Wellens said: "We’re hopeful for Catalans, but if that’s not the case, then the Challenge Cup semi-finals. With a hamstring injury, you don’t want to take a risk where it’s not necessary. I’ll be in dialogue with the medical team and we’ll make a decision in due course.”