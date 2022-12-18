It will be the only home match before the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign is launched.

Mark Percival. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Mark Percival‘s testimonial year will involve a spicy pre-season fixture against Widnes - his hometown club -next month.

Champions St Helens will entertain the Vikings on Friday, January 27, kick-off 8pm, and will be the only home match before the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign is launched.

Advertisement

International centre Percival, who made his debut against Leeds in 2013 and is just one short of the 200 mark in appearances, said: “I was born in Widnes so this is a fitting opponent for me and it will be a great opportunity for the fans to watch us prepare for our huge World Club Challenge in Australia a few weeks later.

“Widnes are a historic club and one of our local rivals so it is set to be a tough and entertaining clash.”