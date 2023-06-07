Konrad Hurrell, St Helens. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Crowd favourite Konrad Hurrell needs two tries to reach 100 in a long and distinctive career - and Saints’ fans will be hoping he reaches that magical number when the Super League champions entertain Wigan Warriors on Friday.

The powerhouse centre has scored 18 tries since joining the club, 23 for Leeds Rhinos, 14 at Gold Coast Titans, 41 in a New Zealand Warriors shirt and two as a Tongan international.

Team-mate Jack Welsby also hopes to reach a milestone as well, needing just one appearance to reach 100 since making his debut as a substitute against Hull FC in September 2018.

Last 10 derby meetings

Wigan 14, St Helens 6 (SLR8, 7/4/23)

Wigan 30, St Helens 10 (SLR25, 26/8/22)

St Helens 20, Wigan 18 (SLR18, 9/7/22) (at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

St Helens 18, Wigan 20 (CCSF, 7/5/22) (at Elland Road, Leeds)

St Helens 22, Wigan 4 (SLR8, 15/4/22)

Wigan 2, St Helens 26 (SLR20, 20/8/21)

St Helens 24, Wigan 6 (SLR13, 4/7/21)

St Helens 8, Wigan 4 (SLGF, 27/11/20) (at KCOM Stadium, Hull)

St Helens 6, Wigan 18 (SLR19, 30/10/20)

Wigan 0, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 29/9/20) (at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford)

Super League summary