St Helens’ Cumbrian forward Morgan Knowles will learn on Tuesday night whether he will be available to feature in Thursday’s match at Huddersfield after being handed a one-match penalty point by the RL Disciplinary Committee for an alleged dangerous contact charge.
The 26-year old Barrow-born England and Wales international is appealing against the ban and will learn the outcome of the charge later this evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The champions have named a 20-man squad, instead of the normal 21, with head coach Paul Wellens obviously waiting to hear Knowles’ fate before completing his line-up.
Squad: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Percival, Bennison Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata’utia, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Passi, Bell, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson, Delaney.Huddersfield Giants squad: Connor, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, McQueen, Yates, Golding, Rushton, Trout, Ikahihifo, Wilson, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Halsall, Senior, Ashworth, Pryce.