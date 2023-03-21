The Saints forward handed a one-match penalty point by the RL Disciplinary Committee.

Morgan Knowles, St Helens.

St Helens’ Cumbrian forward Morgan Knowles will learn on Tuesday night whether he will be available to feature in Thursday’s match at Huddersfield after being handed a one-match penalty point by the RL Disciplinary Committee for an alleged dangerous contact charge.

The 26-year old Barrow-born England and Wales international is appealing against the ban and will learn the outcome of the charge later this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The champions have named a 20-man squad, instead of the normal 21, with head coach Paul Wellens obviously waiting to hear Knowles’ fate before completing his line-up.