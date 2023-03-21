Register
St Helens wait on Morgan Knowles ban appeal as squad for Huddersfield clash named

The Saints forward handed a one-match penalty point by the RL Disciplinary Committee.

By John Yates
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT
Morgan Knowles, St Helens.
Morgan Knowles, St Helens.
Morgan Knowles, St Helens.

St Helens’ Cumbrian forward Morgan Knowles will learn on Tuesday night whether he will be available to feature in Thursday’s match at Huddersfield after being handed a one-match penalty point by the RL Disciplinary Committee for an alleged dangerous contact charge.

The 26-year old Barrow-born England and Wales international is appealing against the ban and will learn the outcome of the charge later this evening.

The champions have named a 20-man squad, instead of the normal 21, with head coach Paul Wellens obviously waiting to hear Knowles’ fate before completing his line-up.

Squad: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Percival, Bennison Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata’utia, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Passi, Bell, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson, Delaney.Huddersfield Giants squad: Connor, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, McQueen, Yates, Golding, Rushton, Trout, Ikahihifo, Wilson, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Halsall, Senior, Ashworth, Pryce.

