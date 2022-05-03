St Helens lifts the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup trophy in 2021. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Saints, who swept the board in terms of winning silverware last year in the ladies’ game, will be red-hot favourites to successfully retain the Betfred RL Women’s Challenge Cup when they face Leeds Rhinos at Elland Road on Saturday.

Derek Hardman’s team have not conceded a single try in this season’s competition and if they manage to completely shut out the West Yorkshire challengers it will be a remarkable achievement.

But they will be taking nothing for granted on the day of a Rugby League feast which also includes the two Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals between St Helens and Wigan Warriors and Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants - all three being screened live by BBC TV.

Saints warmed up for this weekend’s Yorkshire showdown by qualifying for the Nines’ finals which will be staged at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, on July 24.