Tommy Makinson scored five tries as England beat Papua New Guinea 46-6 at the DW Stadium.

Tommy Makinson went over for five tries in the victory (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Arise Sir Tommy Makinson - history-making king of Rugby League!

St Helens’ 31-year-old flying winger became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals, too, as the host nation blew away Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup at the DW Stadium, Wigan, on Saturday.

And he received the royal seal of approval from the VIP guest watching on - Rugby League patron The Princess of Wales - who was watching her first-ever international match.

Makinson, who has spent his entire senior career at St Helens, said: "It’s a day I will remember for the rest of my life but our focus is totally on winning the tournament and bringing the trophy back to these shores for the first time since 1972."

Not only did the Princess speak to the England and Papua New Guinea teams before the kick-off, but at half-time had a chat with the England Women’s team, who earlier in the day had progressed in the Women’s World Cup.

Bedecked in a eye-catching red coat, she mingled with the women and wondered how, in some, cases they managed to work full-time, as well as raising a family and also trained regularly in the week.

"It’s extraordinary and awesome," the Princess said.

Head coach Shaun Wane, who endured plenty of agony from a Makinson-inspired St Helens during his previous role as Wigan boss said: “I’ve coached against him for many years and he’s been a pain in the backside for us as a club.

“He is an outstanding individual and more importantly he is a really top man. Now I’ve got the chance to coach him as an international coach, and he’s an absolute dream.”