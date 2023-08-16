St Helens winger Tommy Makinson could hit impressive milestone against Hull KR
Pre-match stats: Three Saints players could reach career landmarks against the defeated Challenge Cup finalists.
St Helens have won their last nine home games against Hull KR but head coach Paul Wellens this week warned of the dangers when facing a wounded animal.
Still smarting from their energy-sapping and tension-filled 17-16 Challenge Cup final defeat against Leigh Leopards at Wembley last weekend, the Robins will want to blow away the heartbreak suffered by a single point golden goal as quickly as possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wellens knows his defending champions will need to produce a more authoritative performance than they did in Sunday’s victory over lowly Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium to move a step closer to achieving a home tie in the end of season play-offs.
"I expect Hull to show the same fighting qualities they produced in the cup final and we must prepare for a big challenge,” he said.
Last 10 meetings:
- Hull KR 26, St Helens 14 (SLR9, 14/4/23)
- St Helens 38, Hull KR 12 (SLR24, 19/8/22)
- St Helens 26, Hull KR 18 (SLR15, 12/6/22)
- Hull KR 8, St Helens 42 (SLR4, 4/3/22)
- Hull KR 0, St Helens 25 (SLR2, 1/4/21)
- St Helens 21, Hull KR 20 (aet) (SLR12, 11/9/20)
- Hull KR 18, St Helens 32 (SLR10, 30/8/20)
- Hull KR 26, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 5/5/19)
- St Helens 36, Hull KR 24 (SLR8, 29/3/19)
- St Helens 26, Hull KR 4 (SLR17, 8/6/18)
Super League summary
- St Helens won 22 (including wins in 2013 play-offs)
- Hull KR won 10
- 1 draw
James Bell needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.
- 41 for St Helens (2022-2023)
- 20 for Leigh Centurions (2021, 2022 - loan)
- 27 for Toulouse Olympique (2019-2020)
- 2 for New Zealand Warriors (2017)
- 9 for Scotland (2017-2018, 2021-2022)
Mark Percival needs eight points to reach 1,000 for his career.
- 982 for St Helens (2013-2023)
- 10 for England (2016-2018)
Tommy Makinson needs one try to move ahead of Rob Burrow and David Hodgson into stand-alone 10th place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.