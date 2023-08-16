Pre-match stats: Three Saints players could reach career landmarks against the defeated Challenge Cup finalists.

St Helens player Tommy Makinson dives in the corner for a try. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

St Helens have won their last nine home games against Hull KR but head coach Paul Wellens this week warned of the dangers when facing a wounded animal.

Still smarting from their energy-sapping and tension-filled 17-16 Challenge Cup final defeat against Leigh Leopards at Wembley last weekend, the Robins will want to blow away the heartbreak suffered by a single point golden goal as quickly as possible.

Wellens knows his defending champions will need to produce a more authoritative performance than they did in Sunday’s victory over lowly Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium to move a step closer to achieving a home tie in the end of season play-offs.

"I expect Hull to show the same fighting qualities they produced in the cup final and we must prepare for a big challenge,” he said.

Last 10 meetings:

Hull KR 26, St Helens 14 (SLR9, 14/4/23)

St Helens 38, Hull KR 12 (SLR24, 19/8/22)

St Helens 26, Hull KR 18 (SLR15, 12/6/22)

Hull KR 8, St Helens 42 (SLR4, 4/3/22)

Hull KR 0, St Helens 25 (SLR2, 1/4/21)

St Helens 21, Hull KR 20 (aet) (SLR12, 11/9/20)

Hull KR 18, St Helens 32 (SLR10, 30/8/20)

Hull KR 26, St Helens 42 (SLR14, 5/5/19)

St Helens 36, Hull KR 24 (SLR8, 29/3/19)

St Helens 26, Hull KR 4 (SLR17, 8/6/18)

Super League summary

St Helens won 22 (including wins in 2013 play-offs)

Hull KR won 10

1 draw

James Bell needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

41 for St Helens (2022-2023)

(2022-2023) 20 for Leigh Centurions (2021, 2022 - loan)

27 for Toulouse Olympique (2019-2020)

2 for New Zealand Warriors (2017)

9 for Scotland (2017-2018, 2021-2022)

Mark Percival needs eight points to reach 1,000 for his career.

982 for St Helens (2013-2023)

(2013-2023) 10 for England (2016-2018)