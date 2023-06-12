St Helens Women claim dominant derby day victory over Wigan

The win keeps Saints hard on the heels of leaders York Valkyrie.

Zoe Harris of St Helens Women in action for England. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

St Helens produced a dominant performance in group one of the Women’s Super League against neighbours Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Despite not having a full first choice squad to pick from, second-in-the group table Saints kept hard on the heels of leaders York Valkyrie, who have won all three league matches to date.

Tries from England internationals Zoe Harris and Shona Hoyle gave Saints a 10-0 lead before an incredible individual effort from Grace Banks, who ran the length of the pitch to score for the Warriors.

Tara Jones and Luci McColm rumbled through defenders and added two more scores for the hosts before Eboni Partington went over to end a bruising encounter.

Head coach Matty Smith was more than pleased by his team’s 80 minute display but insisted there were some areas which still need working on.

St Helens entered the campaign looking to build on last season’s Challenge Cup victory, which followed their treble success in 2021.

After losing their opening game to York Valkyrie in April, they have regrouped and won five games on the bounce in all competitions.