St Helens youngster gets first England call as 25-player squad announced

Eboni Partington is one of nine Saints players named in the National Performance Squad.

Players of St Helens celebrates after victory in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final match against Leeds Rhinos. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

England Women have confirmed selection of a 25-player National Performance Squad, as preparations begin this weekend for the mid-season international against France in April.

The fixture at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will be England Women’s first outing since their semi-final appearance at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Eboni Partington – who crossed for a brace of tries in St Helens’ 2022 Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup triumph at Elland Road – is included for the first time, alongside Chloe Billington following an impressive season with Featherstone Rovers.

York Valkyrie duo Sinead Peach and Tamzin Renouf return to the international set-up after last representing their country on the 2019 tour of Papua New Guinea.

Head of England Women Pathways Stu Barrow says: “With us having a game so early in 2023 it was important that we selected a National Performance squad as soon as possible.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve been able to add Eboni and Chloe to the squad who both impressed in 2022 as well as reintroducing Sinead and Tamzin to the programme following terrific seasons with York.

“The squad will continue to grow and develop throughout the season based on performances of players in the Betfred Women’s Super League and Challenge Cup.

“This is the first step in preparations for the mid-season international but also in the wider journey towards the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.”

St Helens boast nine representatives in the squad, and Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie seven apiece, the Rhinos contingent including recent signing Amy Hardcastle. Georgia Wilson and Chloe Billington are the sole inclusions from Wigan Warrior and Featherstone Rovers respectively.

England’s Women – and Men – both take on France in the mid-season international double-header, with tickets available online now.

England Women National Performance Squad