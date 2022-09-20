St Helens youngster Jon Bennison called up to England Knights squad with team-mate
St Helens' Jonathan Bennison (left) is congratulated by his team mates after scoring his side's third try of the game. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.
Jon Bennison, who scored a spectacular late second-half try to virtually end Salford’s dreams of a Grand Final spot on Saturday, has been called up to the England Knights’ performance squad ahead of matches against France B in Bordeaux on Sunday, October 2, and Scotland in Edinburgh on October 8.
The 19-year full back, or winger, has come through the ranks at the Totally Wicked Stadium - making his first team debut against Salford Red Devils on September 17 last season and in 18 appearances in a first team shirt has claimed six tries and three goals.
He is joined in the 27-strong squad by team-mate and loose forward Jake Wingfield who has represented the senior team on 27 occasions since his debut against Salford Red Devils on October 26, 2020. Both are included in the squad for the first time.
Squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Jon Bennison (St Helens), Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Brown (Hull FC), Matty English (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Halsall, Ethan Havard (both Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (both Leeds Rhinos), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Ellis Longstaff (Warrington Wolves), James McDonnell, Matty Nicholson, Brad O’Neill, Oliver Partington (all Wigan Warriors), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (both Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves), Liam Tindall (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons), Jake Wingfield (St Helens), Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves)