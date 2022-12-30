Bully Boy will take on Joe Cullen of Bradford on Friday.

Michael Smith clawed his way back from almost the point of no return to reach the last 16 of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace, London, on Wednesday night.

The No.4 seed from St Helens, who was beaten in last year’s final by Peter Wright, produced a sensational fight back to shatter the dreams of German Martin Schindler in a thrill-a-minute seven set showdown.

Schindler - a rank outsider going into the clash - rocked Bully Boy by an electrifying start with a ton-plus finish but the local lad restored parity following a stunning 170 checkout.

It didn’t seem to worry the German who produced an 11 darter to regain the lead, and then finished the next set in style to move within touching distance of a shock victory.

However, a resilient and ice-cool Smith refused to throw in the towel and edged his way to 4-3 victory and a last 16 date with Joe Cullen of Bradford on Friday.

Smith - winner of the Grand Slam a few weeks ago - said: "I can’t put it into words what happened on the oche but I am proud of myself for the way I fought back.

"I have not been at my best but there’s still much more to come from me. You need to show your character and I’ve had to do that twice now. You need to get over these scares to hopefully win the event."