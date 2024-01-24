Super League 2024: How to watch St Helens' opening games on TV and what to expect
Saint Helens will face the London Broncos in their first Super League game of 2024.
The 2024 Super League kicks off in less than a month's time, with St Helens starting the season with a highly-anticipated game against the London Broncos.
But, the Saints still have one pre-season game left ahead of Super League, facing Salford Red Devils on February 4 at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Kicking off at 2.00pm, this will no doubt be a chance for the team to get their fitness back up ahead of what is hoped to be a bounce-back after a disappointing end to the 2023 season.
Paul Wellens gave a number of academy graduates the chance to make their first team debut in Saints' first pre-season friendly against Swinton Lions on Saturday (January 20), which ended with a disappointing 18-28 loss. The academy achieved great things in 2023 and recent graduates, Leon Cowen, Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou, Noah Stephens and Jonny Vaughan, all feature in the first team for 2024.
Despite a disappointing end to the 2023 season, with St Helens losing to Catalan in the semi final play-offs, there is plenty to look forward to in 2024, with Saints starting the season with a home game against the Broncos.
Saint Helens Super League Season fixtures for early 2024
The 2024 Super League begins on February 15, with Hull FC facing Hull KR at 8.00pm. The Saints will kick-off their season at home the following day, up against the London Broncos at 8.00pm.
Saints v London Broncos - 8pm - Feb 16 - Sky Sports Action
Available to watch live on Sky Sports Action, it will be the Broncos' first game back in the top flight of Rugby League after a six year absence. The last time the two sides met was in 2019, when the Broncos won 32-12. It was a season which saw Saints finish top of the league and the Southern side relegated.
Huddersfield Giants v Saints - 5.30pm - Feb 24 - Sky Sports Arena
Saints' next game will see them on the road as they take on the Huddersfield Giants on February 24. The game will kick-off at 5.30pm and can be seen on Sky Sports Arena. The last time the two sides met the Saints won in entertaining fashion, with 32-18 scoreline.
Saints v Leigh Leopards - 8pm - March 1 - Sky Sports Arena
The first major game for St Helens will see them will come against Leigh Leopards, who surprised a lot of people last season finishing fifth in the league, on the March 1. The Leopards gained promotion at the end of the 2022 season, a year which saw them dominate the championship. The season also saw the Leopards win the Challenge Cup final in a tight 16-17 victory against Hull.
Saints v Salford - 8pm - Mar 8 - Sky Sports Action
Saints will then face Salford Red Devils on March 8. The Greater Manchester team has a had a rough few years since 2019 in a season where, to the surprise of many, they made it to the Super League Final, but lost to the Saints 23-6. This game can be seen on Sky Sports Action at 8.00pm.
Leeds Rhinos v Saints - 8pm - Mar 15 - Sky Sports Arena
Saints will then travel to Headingley Stadium on the March 15, where they will face long time rivals, Leeds Rhinos. Leeds are coming off a disappointing 2023 season which saw them lose back-to-back thrashings 0-50 against Wigan then 61-0 to Catalans Dragons, with the result being the worst in their history. This game will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena at 8.00pm.
Saints v Wigan Warriors - 3pm - March 29 - Sky Sports Arena
Saints will host their biggest rivals, Wigan Warriors on March 29. The Warriors, who are the reigning Super League Champions will be looking to make an early impact on the season as they look to regain the league title. The two sides shared results evenly last year with Wigan winning the first game on home turf 14-6 but the Saints levelling the scoring after winning the second game 34-16 at the Totally Wicked Stadium. This game kicks off at 3.00pm and can be seen live on Sky Sports Arena.