Super League Grand Final 2022: how to watch St Helens v Leeds Rhinos on TV
Standfirst: If you don’t fancy taking in the experience of a live crowd, there’s still a way to catch St Helens v Leeds in the Super League Grand Final 2022.
The 2022 Betfred Super League season draws to a close with two of rugby league’s most distinguished teams facing off against each other this weekend
After 27 games throughout the Betfred Super League 2022 season and two semi finals, both St. Helens and Leeds Rhinos will be making their way to compete for the right to call themselves Super League champions.
St. Helens’ route to the final saw them defeat North West rivals Salford Red Devils on September 17 in a tight game, defeating Salford 19-12.
Leeds Rhinos had to first overcome Catalan Dragons and then Wigan Warriors, which they did so by winning 20-10 and 20-8 respectively.
How to watch the Super League Grand Final 2022 on TV
The Betfred Super League Grand Final 2022 between St. Helens and Leeds Rhinos will be screened live from Old Trafford by Sky Sports on their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena channels.
The broadcast will begin at 5pm with pre-game build up and punditry before the game kicks off at 6pm.
How to sign up to Sky Sports and Now TV
Sky Sports is available with a Sky TV package:
- Those who already have a Sky subscription can add Sky Sports for an extra £25 per month.
- Those Sky customers who only wish to watch Football coverage can sign up to the “2-for-1” offer, getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for £18 per month.
- Those new to Sky can sign up and get Sky Sports alongside Sky’s entertainment package for £44 per month (18 month contract, £20 set up fee)
To learn more about how to add Sky Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated Sky Sports page.
For those that hate being tied down to contracts, NOW TV offer two sports passes on their flagship stream service:
- NOW TV Daily pass - £11.99 (per 24 hour)
- NOW TV Monthly pass - £25 (per month)
For more details on how to get NOW TV, or to purchase a no-contract pass to watch the Premier League, you can visit NOW TV’s website for more details.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.