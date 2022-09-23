Two of rugby league’s heavyweights clash over the weekend as St. Helens take on Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Super League Grand Final

The 2022 Betfred Super League season draws to a close with two of rugby league’s most distinguished teams facing off against each other this weekend

After 27 games throughout the Betfred Super League 2022 season and two semi finals, both St. Helens and Leeds Rhinos will be making their way to compete for the right to call themselves Super League champions.

St. Helens’ route to the final saw them defeat North West rivals Salford Red Devils on September 17 in a tight game, defeating Salford 19-12.

Leeds Rhinos had to first overcome Catalan Dragons and then Wigan Warriors , which they did so by winning 20-10 and 20-8 respectively.

St. Helens look to defend their Super League crown as reigning champions from 2021, where they beat Catalan Dragons in the final, while Leeds Rhinos look to recapture a championship they’ve not won since 2017.

When is the Super League Grand Final 2022?

Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming and James Roby, of Saints, with the Super League trophy at Old Trafford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday September 24 2022 at Old Trafford, Sir Matt Busby Way, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester M16 0RA.

The event was moved from its original date in October to accommodate for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup , being held across the country throughout the month of October.

When does the Super League Grand Final 2022 kick off?

The Super League Grand Final 2022 between St. Helens and Leeds Rhinos wil kick off at Old Trafford at 6pm.

With traffic in and around Old Trafford expected to be busy, Super League organisers have recommended attendees plan their trip to the ground in advance.

You can plan your journey in Manchester by visiting the Transport for Manchester journey planner , which will give up to the minute travel information ahead of the grand final.

Are tickets still available for the Super League Grand Final 2022?