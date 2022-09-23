Who will be the cure for pre-game jitters ahead of the Super League Grand Final kickoff?

St. Helens and Leeds Rhino are set to meet in the Betfred Super League Grand Final 2022 this weekend, as St. Helens look to retain their crown they won after victory in 2021’s grand final.

But before the battle between two titans of the Super League takes place, there is the matter of how to while away the time, and the nerves, before kick off.

Super League organisers have already confirmed that they will be running their Fan Zone event, hosted by DJ and YouTube personality Alex Simmons , where he will interview former rugby league players and a mystery man behind the Can of Steel .

But for those who want to take their seats early and watch both teams warm up ahead of their all-or-nothing game, a familiar face will be behind the decks ahead of the Super League Grand Final 2022 .

Who will be performing before the Super League Grand Final 2022?

Shaun Keaveny

Former BBC 6 Music presenter and self-admitted St. Helens’ fan Shaun Keaveny will return this year to perform a DJ set ahead of the Super League Grand Final 2022 between St. Helens and Leeds Rhinos .

Keaveny joined BBC Radio 6 Music in 2007 and presented its late evening show until April 2007 before becoming the BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show presenter in April 2007.

After leaving BBC 6 Music in September 2021 he set up Community Garden Radio , an internet service which sees Keaveny broadcast a live show every Friday, and started a podcast called Creative Cul De Sac about people’s unrealised ideas.

Keaveny’s DJ set will take place from 5:15pm , ahead of the grand final kick off at 6pm.

When is the Super League Grand Final 2022 taking place?

The Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday September 24 2022 and will take place at Old Trafford, Sir Matt Busby Way, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester M16 0RA.

Kick off will take place at 6pm, with gates open to ticket holders from 4pm.

The event was moved from its original date in October to accommodate for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup , being held across the country throughout the month of October.

When does the Super League Grand Final 2022 kick off?

The Super League Grand Final 2022 between St. Helens and Leeds Rhinos wil kick off at Old Trafford at 6pm.

With traffic in and around Old Trafford expected to be busy, Super League organisers have recommended attendees plan their trip to the ground in advance.

You can plan your journey in Manchester by visiting the Transport for Manchester journey planner , which will give up to the minute travel information ahead of the grand final.

Are tickets still available for the Super League Grand Final 2022?