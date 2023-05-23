The fifteen-time major winner has already officially withdrawn from next month’s US Open.

Tiger Woods faces a battle to be fit for the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool later this year as he continues to recover from recent ankle surgery.

The fifteen-time major winner has already officially withdrawn from next month’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

The 47-year-old golfer pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April, saying at the time it was due to plantar fasciitis. He underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle later that month.

Woods will hope to defy the odds to return in time for July’s Open at Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, where he won a third Open title in 2006.

Tiger Woods in action at the 143rd Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Image: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Injury struggles: Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.