Tiger Woods faces a battle to be fit for the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool later this year as he continues to recover from recent ankle surgery.
The fifteen-time major winner has already officially withdrawn from next month’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
The 47-year-old golfer pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April, saying at the time it was due to plantar fasciitis. He underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle later that month.
Woods will hope to defy the odds to return in time for July’s Open at Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, where he won a third Open title in 2006.
Injury struggles: Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.
He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and skipped the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open at St Andrews.