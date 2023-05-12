Former St Helens full back Lachlan Coote is to hang up his boots at the end of the Super League season.
The Aussie joined Saints in 2019 after a successful spell Down Under and played an integral part in the club winning three Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup Final before moving on to Hull KR in the 2022 season
A prolific goalkicker, 33-year-old Coote, said: “I’m happy to announce that I will be retiring at the end of the season. It has been a very tough decision to make but I know it’s the right one for me and my family.
“There will be plenty of time to reflect on my career at the end of the year. There’s still a long way to go this season, I’ll be looking to make the most of every moment and finish this year with a trophy.”
He added: “I’ve learnt so many valuable lessons within the sport. I’ll always be grateful for what rugby league has given me, thank you to everyone that has been a part of my career.”
After a dominant spell with Saints, during which they established themselves as one of the greatest sides of the Super League era, Coote went on to move to KR in 2022.