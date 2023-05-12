Register
‘Tough decision’ - Lachlan Coote to retire from Rugby League at the end of the season

The full back joined Saints in 2019 and played an integral part in the club winning three Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup Final.

By John Yates
Published 12th May 2023, 15:08 BST

Former St Helens full back Lachlan Coote is to hang up his boots at the end of the Super League season.

The Aussie joined Saints in 2019 after a successful spell Down Under and played an integral part in the club winning three Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup Final before moving on to Hull KR in the 2022 season

A prolific goalkicker, 33-year-old Coote, said: “I’m happy to announce that I will be retiring at the end of the season. It has been a very tough decision to make but I know it’s the right one for me and my family.

“There will be plenty of time to reflect on my career at the end of the year. There’s still a long way to go this season, I’ll be looking to make the most of every moment and finish this year with a trophy.”

He added: “I’ve learnt so many valuable lessons within the sport. I’ll always be grateful for what rugby league has given me, thank you to everyone that has been a part of my career.”

After a dominant spell with Saints, during which they established themselves as one of the greatest sides of the Super League era, Coote went on to move to KR in 2022.

