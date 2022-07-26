Trio of St Helen’s players drafted into England Knights women’s squad

Winger Eboni Partington is joined by club mates Danielle Bush and Katie Mottershead.

Leeds Rhinos’ Keara Bennett and St Helens’ Eboni Partington at the launch of the Women’s Super League this week. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Three Saints’ players have been drafted into the latest 19-strong England Knights women’s squad.

Winger Eboni Partington, who scored a double to help clinch the Women’s Challenge Cup Final against Leeds Rhinos earlier this year, is joined by club mates Danielle Bush and Katie Mottershead.

The trio will be hoping to show their potential which could eventually lead to a regular spot in the England senior set-up .

Stuart Barrow, head of England Female Pathways, said: “This is an important part of the pathway which provides players with an opportunity to be part of an England Rugby League environment.”

Stuart added: “It is important that we create this link to support the senior squad with the selected players who could become senior internationals further down the line.”

🔴 St Helens will travel to Hull FC in round 23 of the Betfred Super League on Sunday, August 14, kick-off 3pm.

Other fixtures are - Thursday, August 11: Warrington Wolves v Toulouse (Sky Sports, 8pm). Friday: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (Sky Sports, 8pm), Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (8pm).

Saturday: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (Channel 4, 1pm).

🔴 Saints’ DNA seems to extend to the Academy outfit, judging by their comeback win at Wigan last week.

The youngsters took a leaf out of the first team book by overturning an 18-0 deficit and romping home 36-22.

Tries came from Sam Haynes (2), Keane Gilford, McKenzie Buckley, Alfie Pyke, Ciaran Nolan and Noah Stephens. Will Roberts also landed four conversions.

🔴 The Reserves were also in good form at Castleford on Saturday, returning home on the back of a convincing 40-16 victory.

Rio Corkhill led the way with a hat-trick and other tries came from Lewis Baxter (2), Keane Gilford, and Jake Burns. Shay Martyn also slotted over six goals.

🔴 Lancashire completed a whitewash of Yorkshire in the three-match Academy Origin Series at Wakefield on Sunday with a little help from Saints’ young guns.