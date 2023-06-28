Rhinos' Jarrod O’Connor gets to grips with Tommy Makinson, of St Helens. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Pressure is starting to build around clubs focused on reaching the play-off stages of the Betfred Super League competition - and defending champions St Helens fall into that category.

Only half a dozen points separate leaders Catalans Dragons and sixth-placed Saints, who will be desperately keen to wipe away the bitter memories of last week’s humiliating 34-6 defeat at Hull FC when struggling Castleford Tigers visit the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).

Several players will be marked absent, including winger Tommy Makinson and powerhouse Aussie Curtis Sironen, but England international centre Mark Percival is back after recovering from concussion protocol.

Joey Lussick, too, makes the squad after being named 18th man at the MKM Stadium and I expect him to be involved in the final line-up.

Castleford come into Friday’s game on the back of arguably their best performance of the season - a 23-12 victory over second-placed Warrington Wolves.

The Tigers have made three changes to the squad - prop Albert Vete, outside back Mahe Fonua and loan signing half-back Riley Dean coming in. Veteran Nathan Massey and youngsters George Hill and Aaron Willis step down.

Andy Last’s men are also without players such as captain Paul McShane and Niall Evalds, both of whom are out with longer term injuries.

Saints squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. James Bell, 21. Ben Davies, 22. Sam Royle, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney.

Castleford squad: 3. Jordan Turner, 4. Mahe Fonua, 5. Bureta Faraimo, 6. Gareth Widdop, 7. Jacob Miller, 10. George Griffin, 11. Kenny Edwards, 12. Alex Mellor, 13. Joe Westerman, 15. Alex Sutcliffe, 17. Jack Broadbent, 19. Albert Vete, 20. Muizz Mustapha, 24. Cain Robb, 25. Brad Martin, 28. Sam Hall, 30. Jacob Hookem, 31. Jason Qareqare, 32. Liam Watts, 39. Will Tate, 40. Riley Dean.