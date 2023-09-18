Two Liverpool gymnasts win gold at British Trampoline Championships
British Championships Zak Perzamanos and Megan Sprakes now have their sights set on the World Championships in November.
Liverpool-based gymnasts, Zak Perzamanos (20) and Megan Sprakes (17) have been named British Champions following a stellar performance at the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT British Championships this weekend at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
The event, which saw 300 elite-level tumblers and trampolinists compete across the three disciplines, was a stunning showcase of British gymnastics talent.
Zak’s final score of 59.14 landed him at the top of the Trampoline podium, ahead of Ryan Brown and Bell Murray who placed second and third, respectively.
Double Mini Trampoline (DMT) sensation Megan clinched the women’s gold with a final score of 24, ahead of Ruth Shevlan and Bethany Willamson.
Having won gold at the British Championships, both Zak and Megan now have their sights set on the Trampoline World Championships in November.
The full line-up of British athletes who have been selected to represent their country and take part in the World’s will be announced next week. If selected, Zak and Megan will be among the 100 gymnasts from over 50 countries battling it out for the title of World Champion and securing one of the highly sought-after places at the Paris 2024 Games.
Also taking place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, British gymnasts will have the chance to compete at World’s in front of a home crowd for the first time in 12 years.
The newly crowned British Men’s Trampoline Champion, Zak Perzamanos, said: “It hasn’t quite sunk in yet that I’m British Trampoline Champion but I’m absolutely over the moon.”
“The crowd this weekend was amazing. There was a noticeable difference in noise level and attendance this year - the more people we can get, the better. Hopefully, for World’s, we can get even more people to come along and experience our sport.”
“I want to say a huge thank you to my teammates and coach for supporting me. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”
British Women’s DMT Champion, Megan Sprakes, commented: “Being crowned British Champion is amazing. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had to be honest. I’m speechless.”
“I’m so grateful for all the support from all the other DMT gymnasts and my teammate Bethany Williamson. Beth is a big inspiration to us all at the club and I’ve always looked up and aspired to be like her, so to compete on the floor with her is incredible and it’s been great to have her there with me throughout the competition.”